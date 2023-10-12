My dad just told me that he had accepted a passive income job offer on Whatsapp where the task is to like the linked Insta post every 20 mins to earn money. The amount is too good for such job and my dad had really received the money and cashed some of it out. I can't help but think that this is just some initial consistency in order to hook someone in. He also told me of this other similar job where they would deposit a certain amount of money to earn higher amount of return, up to 10k. I already feel like this is a scam because it's just too easy, but thought I could get more info here.