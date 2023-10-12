I had my roof done (in Florida) 2.5 years ago. I paid my deductible and they were paid by my insurance company just after that. Now, just 2 months ago, again 2.5 years later, I get a call from them that they made another claim for my roof and the insurance company sent me a check for about $3000 plus. I am not sure I got said check, because I moved out of state, but I don't want to go back to my insurance company and ask them to send them or me any more money when they were paid in full 2.5 years ago and they didn't even let me know they were trying to submit another claim on my roof. They have also threatened to file a judgement against me for the 3K. This sounds really sketchy and I don't want them to have that money. What should I do?