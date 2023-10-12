I have an after-tax IRA and pre-tax IRA

No, you don't. There's no such thing as "pre-tax" IRA or "after-tax" IRA, there's only... IRA. There are two types of IRA: "Traditional" and "Roth". You're converting from your Traditional IRA to your Roth IRA.

The "A" in IRA stands for "Arrangement", not "account". It doesn't matter how many different IRA accounts you have, and it doesn't matter where you keep the contributions you've deducted from your taxes ("pre-tax" what you call it), and where you keep the contributions you haven't deducted ("after-tax" in your lingo). From the IRS perspective you only have one IRA with all of these monies combined. Which is why the pro-rata rule exists to begin with.

How shall report these 2 conversions on 8606 form?

You report on your form 8606 all the conversions for the year, and you need to file a separate form 8606 each year.

For the year 2022 you reported (incorrectly) that you had no basis in your $30K conversion, when in reality the basis was: "after tax IRA contributions"/total IRA balance * $30000 . You'll need to file an amended form 8606. Follow the instructions for the calculations.

I will convert the $4,000 from the after-tax IRA to the Roth IRA before 10-16-2023.

That wouldn't matter for the 2022 conversion. But if you still want to do that, you'll do the same math for the $4000 you've converted in 2023.

You may end up with a refund due for 2022 and additional tax due for 2023.

You need to keep track of your basis in the traditional IRA (and file the form 8606 to track it).