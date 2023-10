My total household without any tax or contributoin or any other deduction is 321000. If I max out my 401k and HSA and have my wife max out her 401k and HSA, can I bring down my AGI so that it gets to below 300k. I plan on buying a tesla, and for me it makes sense to buy tesla only if I am gonna get 7500 in tax credit.

We both are salaried employees and have Married Filing Jointly.