Scenario

I have a client who loves to pay for their work at the end of the calendar year, their fiscal year. For years this has made it very difficult for me to use those funds in a way that benefits my [very] small business. I've all but exhausted working with their finance team and at this point don't want to waste my time with that anymore. Unfortunately, because we are so small we are beholden to pretty much whatever direction they want to go.

Question

Seeing as how this client is a big part of our income I've decided it may be more advantageous to push our fiscal year to start July 1 which will theoretically give me the flexibility I'm looking for. Is this reasonable?

extra

Additionally theoretical: if a business partner started a 1-man small business could we offset our fiscal years and ping ping capital to save from losing business-building capital to a short spending window like we have now? This idea triggers my irs spidy sense a bit so obviously I'd only want to do this legally and with our CPA's assistance.