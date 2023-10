First of all, that rate seems "too good to be true" given current 30-year rates, which are near or over 8%... It seems like either a "teaser" promotion that will end up being a much higher than advertised rate, or a variable rate, or some other catch.

Even so, a 0.1% drop in interest rate is probably not worth the cost of refinancing. For a 480k loan it amount to $40 per month "savings" in terms of paying less interest. But you're already paying more than the monthly payment, so over 5 years it just means that you'll owe about $2,000 less than what you would with the current loan. If the closing costs are back-end loaded somehow, it's probably at best a wash.

The general rule of thumb is that refinancing only makes sense if it drops the interest rate by 1%, depending on how long you plan to be in the home (the longer you plan to keep the loan, the lower the rate drop can be to break even).