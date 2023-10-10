In my learnings I was told the nav price of an etf is calculated at the end of the trading day,So the next day trading resumes at that price but then fluctuates due to supply and demand for the etf rather than the change in the price of the underlying assets.The process of creation and redemption stop prices from deviating from nav however if this is the case surely this must also happens at one time during the day(ie the creation and redemption process) because the NAV is only calculated once .Otherwise the etf price will stay the same the whole trading day due to the constant creation and redemption process and the only time the etf price properly changes is when the nav is recalculated at the end of the day for a different price for the new day tomorrow.
Can someone give me some advice ? sorry if post doesnt make sense, i may describe myself as being at an intermediate level .