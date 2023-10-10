England; I have a mortgage coming up for renewal in a few months. I bought the property about 7 years ago to live in it but my family outgrew it and we started renting a bigger house. I started paying the Buy to Let ("BTL") rate to my mortgage provider and started renting out my property.

I intend to talk to a mortgage advisor in a couple of months but if you could help me set my expectations that'd be great. Three questions:

If I only have one property which I am renting out and I also renting myself, is there any way to NOT be considered a buy to let owner? Since I am worried about the potential impact to my finances can the mortgage provider block me from seeking an interest-only mortgage deal or prevent me from extending the term to make monthly payments more manageable? What costs should I be expecting from the mortgage advisor? A range would be great.

Thanks!