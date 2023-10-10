I'm reading a real estate investing book that provided the following example.

You finance a property for $100,000 using a HELOC with a 5% interest rate. The property generates $2,000 in cash flow each year for four years. You sell in the fifth year for $130,000.

To analyze this deal, the authors computed the net present value of the deal using a 5% discount rate (Equal to the interest rate on the loan.). They said you would do this to determine whether you can "...cover the cost of debt." This doesn't make sense to me. It seems to me that as long as you make a profit overall then you are covering your cost of debt.

Calculating net present value makes total sense to me when the discount rate represents the amount you expect to make in alternative investments, but it doesn't make sense to me when it's based off of the interest rate of a loan.

Am I missing something here? How is it that a discount rate could be used to determine whether you are going to break even on a financed deal?