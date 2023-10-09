A little more detail.

I was searching a European health authority website for documents related to a specific healthcare conglomerate.

I've done this many times in the past (looking for regulatory data).

This time, one of the documents that I downloaded contains contact information, addresses, phone numbers, IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC numbers for the conglomerate.

I've never seen this type of information in a publicly facing document, but I'm wondering if I'm being too paranoid, or if there is someone I should alert.

Thank you.