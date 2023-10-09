Do mutual funds pay dividends? And if they do, what's superior about mutual funds dividends compared to normal stock dividends?

Mutual funds disperse dividends that the stocks they hold pay (for equity funds) and capital gains that are obtained from buying/selling stocks.

There's nothing "superior" about them. they reduce the value of the fund just like they do for stocks. If a fund disperses $1, the price of the fund goes down by $1.

Why would I need to spend money to generate sustainable income? Doesn't that sound stupid? And if I decided to not invest anymore in a mutual fund, I'll lose money? So how is mutual funds a good idea, particularly in retirement?

(The article is behind a paywall, so I'm guessing somewhat at the context)

I think his point here is that you should not pay more for higher-dividend funds before retirement because dividends are purely for cash flow. They do not add any value (the value of the fund goes down by the amount of the dividend) and are purely to obtain cash flow without having to sell shares. I disagree slightly that you should may more, because you can find high-dividend, low-cost funds, and can actively manage cash flow without requiring high dividend funds. I think the point is more that it's not worth paying more just to get higher dividends when you arent getting that cash out anyway.