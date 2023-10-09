From this article:
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/10/09/how-to-invest-1-million-for-the-next-decade-according-to-the-pros.html
At the very end of the article:
Cox suggested investing in actively managed funds only when investors seek dividend income during retirement. “You need to spend money to generate income that’s sustainable, because if you don’t, then you end up eroding your capital,” Cox said. “So it’s worth paying for active management and worth paying for mutual funds at that point to diversify the risk of loss, but not until.”
My questions:
Do mutual funds pay dividends? And if they do, what's superior about mutual funds dividends compared to normal stock dividends?
Why would I need to spend money to generate sustainable income? Doesn't that sound stupid? And if I decided to not invest anymore in a mutual fund, I'll lose money? So how is mutual funds a good idea, particularly in retirement?
As you can see I'm not really understanding his point about buying mutual funds in retirement.