I'm finding myself in a very unusual situation where I want to opt to claim tax residency in both Portugal and the UK, while there is a double-taxation treaty in place.

I want to stay in the UK for another year (for family reasons), but I need to get a Portuguese tax residency to obtain an NHR (non-habitual residency). The latter scheme is expiring in the next few months.

If the two did not have a double-taxation treaty, I think this would be relatively straightforward and I could just pay taxes in both countries as one normally would. However, under the treaty, I would definitely qualify as a UK resident for the period under question.

What I would like to know is if a double-taxation treaty is a right or an obligation - i.e. can I opt to pay taxes in both countries even though I am not obligated to?

You generally have to explicitly claim treaty benefits, so yes - you could just pay the full tax in both places.

You might want to confirm with a Portuguese and a British tax advisor for the specifics of this particular treaty, but I'd be surprised if they told you something else.

