I'm working on a strategy where the risk/reward ratio is 10:1 (risks 10 units for 1 unit profit). I calculate this ratio in this way: stop-loss is 10% and take-profit is 1%, so the ratio is 10:1.

Based on my understanding of the risk/reward ratio, this strategy should not be profitable because the ratio is greater than 1 but in backtesting it seems to be very profitable. On the other hand, its profitability makes sense to me as well. Because if it was the other way (i..e., 1:10), then the stop-loss order would be more often triggered than the take-profit order, resulting in accumulating losses more than gains.

Given this, why would one prefer risk/reward ratio higher than 1?