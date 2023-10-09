0

I paid for a my vanilla gift card but the cvv was scratched off how can I find out my card code number

2
  • 2
    Take it and your receipt back to where you got it and ask for one that's legal?
    – keshlam
    14 hours ago
  • (Seriously, this sounds like either you've been scammed or you're attempting a scam.)
    – keshlam
    59 mins ago

