I'd like to collect some money from my workplace team for a coworker who is getting married.

I plan on using Zelle/Paypal but this identifies who sent how much money. I don't want people to feel pressured to giving more or less. I guess I just need a fund where people can place money anonymously to me/the fund and without fees (like Zelle/paypal). I don't think this exists bc of the processor fees?