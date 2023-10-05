29 mins ago . This question was migrated from Information Security Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

My friend endorsed his payroll check to me and I used mobile deposit to deposit it into my Chase bank account. (Used to have PNC account and have never had an issue doing this) The check cleared my account but Chase put a restriction on my account and then closed my account stating that they could not verify the phone number for the person that the checks were made out to. The phone carrier has been called and it has been confirmed that the account and the phone number are in his name and the information is public. But According to Chase his number can not be verified through the application that they use. They will not provide me with what application that is. So how do I get the number verified?