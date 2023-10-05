Let's suppose investor 'A' buys $100,000 of US inflation-linked treasury bonds, and that investor 'B' buys $100,000 of an ETF that tracks the exact same type of TIPS.

Let's suppose that, after ten years, A's TIPS mature and B sells its ETF. But let's suppose as well that the day before this happens, the FED raises interest rates to 20% (and let's assume B still sells).

What happens to A and B?

My understanding is that A still recovers its principal with all the performance associated to avoid the inflation during those 10 years plus the interest of its TIPs. However, since B needs to sell its ETF in the secondary market, and because of the abrupt raising of interest rates, it's perfectly feasible it will recover less than its principal. Is this reasoning correct?

In conclusion, is it correct to say that one of the main differences between buying securities in primary and secondary markets is that, in the first case, your security matures and so the risk is low, but in the second case you are subject to market fluctuation and so your risk is way higher?