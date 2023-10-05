0

Out of the blue, I got sent $50 I wasn't expecting over Interac e-Transfer. Now, the sender has emailed me saying it was a mistake. I want to do the honest thing and send them back their money, but it looks too much like a classic scam.

I've checked that the money is, in fact, in my account, and I've done a cursory Google search which seems to imply there's no way for the sender to reverse the transaction on their own.

My main concerns are, what if they are able to successfully dispute the original transaction after I send the money back? Or what if this is about obtaining some personal information like an account number?

Is it safe to send this money back?

That's the scam. They'll keep the money you sent them, and they'll claw back the money they sent you. Usually, the "return" is in a way that you wouldn't be able to claw back - they might ask you to do a wire transfer, gift cards, cash, personal check, what's not. Alternatively the money you got was from a stolen account while the money you send will be clean. That way the traces of stolen funds end with you and the scammer has laundered their gain.

They clearly already have your account number matched with your email. That ship has sailed.

Don't give them anything, and let your bank know about this transaction. Ask your bank to reverse it, and maybe change your account number.

