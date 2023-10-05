Out of the blue, I got sent $50 I wasn't expecting over Interac e-Transfer. Now, the sender has emailed me saying it was a mistake. I want to do the honest thing and send them back their money, but it looks too much like a classic scam.

I've checked that the money is, in fact, in my account, and I've done a cursory Google search which seems to imply there's no way for the sender to reverse the transaction on their own.

My main concerns are, what if they are able to successfully dispute the original transaction after I send the money back? Or what if this is about obtaining some personal information like an account number?

Is it safe to send this money back?