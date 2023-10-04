I am in between projects, being a software engineering contractor, so my paycheck won't arrive until about 2 to 3 weeks later. But I need about $2000 so that my credit card payments won't all bounce or cause my checking account to become overdrafted.

One method could be to sell some stocks, from an account which is considered to be long term investments (or for retirement), so there could be all sorts of tax consequences, such as, some firm default it to the earliest share I bought as the cost basis (such as the share I bought 5 years ago) and will fill the 1099 with that info, unless when I sell, I call them to change it.

And if I sell the shares that I bought 2 months ago which didn't go up in price, then I may have no tax consequence. But if I actually lose a little bit of money, and then a couple weeks later when I have cash again to buy them back, it could be considered a "wash sale" and it seems complicated to handle it.

The stock account is already near the 50% margin requirement, so I cannot take cash away from it.

Other ways may be to borrow from family members or friends, or to tap into a balance transfer using a blank check the credit card companies sent you, but last I checked, no credit card companies is offering it, maybe because money is tight right now.

So what is a good way to have emergency money like $2000 just for a couple of weeks in the US?