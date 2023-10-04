I am a Tunisian citizen currently residing in Turkey with a work permit. However, due to a restructuring in the startup I worked for, I've been laid off and my work permit will not be renewed. As it's expiring in a few days, I need to return to Tunisia urgently.

I have several bank accounts in Turkey, denominated in TRY, USD, and EUR. I prefer to keep these accounts open and the funds accessible for a few reasons:

The Tunisian Dinar (TND) is a closed currency. While I can easily transfer money into Tunisia, getting it out is a significant challenge. I'm planning to apply for job opportunities in the EU/UK, so having accessible funds outside Tunisia will be immensely advantageous.

My question is: Are there any commonly known restrictions or implications for keeping Turkish bank accounts open after losing one's residence status?

Any advice or personal experiences related to this would be greatly appreciated.