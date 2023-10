I've got some company allowance toward home office costs, and there's a "preferred supplier" that - in the fine print - is actually leasing the equipment, not selling it.

If the RRP of purchasing a nice desk outright is $500,

but the desk is instead leased for 3 years,

how should I estimate the value I'd be receiving?

(Desk goes back to the supplier if I leave the company or after the lease term is up, I don't pay monthly fees, there's no lease-to-own option)