I am in England, UK.

As the account holder, I got into a contract with a residential fibre optic provider for X per month and I am due for renewal. I pay out of my account through direct debit. The company quoted me for the exact same service a price of X+20 per month to stay as an existing customer.

New customers pay X-10. My wife lives with me. Can she become a new customer / new account holder and pay X-10 per month instead of me remaining as the account holder and paying X+20?

Is what I want to do illegal? Besides immoral, is it legal for the company to charge existing customers more?

Thanks