Can someone explain why in the screenshot the opening price is $245 and the closing price is $251 (a difference of $6+) but the green text shows the movement as only +$1.38?

2 Answers 2

We want to know the gain since market closure yesterday, not gain since this morning (when for some reason it opened down, which may not mean much if anything, especially if you weren't the individual who bought at that lower price).

  • Today's close 251.60
  • Previous close 250.22
  • Day to day gain 1.38
The previous day, the stock closed at $250.22. While it opened lower in the morning, that drop was erased and the stock closed at $251.60, a gain of $1.38 over the previous day's close.

Stock changes are always quoted relative to the previous day's closing price, not the current day's opening price.

