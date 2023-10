I'm keying in transaction into an accounting module on my CRM and I am unsure of how to entry for share capital.

There are 4x share holders of a PTE LTD company (Singapore),

Each month they each contribute a sum of money to the company.

Person A: $200 Person B: $200 Person C: $100 Person D: $75

Is this a simple Debit Cash/Equivalent, Credit Share Capital?