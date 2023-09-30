The promissory note states: “Any payment not made by the 15 day of each month shall be subject to a 4% late payment penalty”

I was wondering if the mortgage late fees apply to the total amount past due each month, not just the current month? For example, if the person is 3 months past due on a $1000 monthly payment and the late fee is 4%. Can you calculate the late fee for the entire amount past due $3000 in the 3rd month?

Another way to express the question (Month 1) 4% x $1000 = $40 (Month 2) 4% x $2000 = $80 (Month 3) 4% x $3000 = $120

Thanks