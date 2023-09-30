I have a tax situation for year 2022. Amounts given below are examples.
- 1/1/2022 to 8/8/2022: living and working in Indiana (income
$55,000)
- 8/9/2022 to 12/31/2022: living in New Jersey, working in New York (income
$45,000)
- Total income:
$100,000
- IN income:
$55,000
- NJ income:
$45,000
- NY income:
$100,000(because, New York requires all income to reported on W2)
I filed for NY non-resident tax. After standard deduction, NY taxable income becomes
$90,000. NY tax becomes
$3000. Since I didn't earn all of income in NY, the final NY tax becomes
3000x(0.4 income factor) =
$1200.
Problem
While filing for Part-year resident NJ, it asks for NY income:
- How much of your income was double-taxed while being a resident of NJ?
- How much NY taxes did you pay?
Questions
- What's my double-taxed income? Is it
$45,000or
$90,000 x 0.45or something else? I am confused because NY considered Indiana income too.
- How much NY taxes I paid to get correct NJ credits? Is it the total amount
$1200or a fraction of
$1200?