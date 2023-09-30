I have a tax situation for year 2022. Amounts given below are examples.

1/1/2022 to 8/8/2022 : living and working in Indiana (income $55,000 )

: living and working in Indiana (income ) 8/9/2022 to 12/31/2022: living in New Jersey, working in New York (income $45,000 )

Total income: $100,000

IN income: $55,000

NJ income: $45,000

NY income: $100,000 (because, New York requires all income to reported on W2)

I filed for NY non-resident tax. After standard deduction, NY taxable income becomes $90,000 . NY tax becomes $3000 . Since I didn't earn all of income in NY, the final NY tax becomes 3000x(0.4 income factor) = $1200 .

Problem

While filing for Part-year resident NJ, it asks for NY income:

How much of your income was double-taxed while being a resident of NJ?

How much NY taxes did you pay?

Questions