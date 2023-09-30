0

I have a tax situation for year 2022. Amounts given below are examples.

  • 1/1/2022 to 8/8/2022: living and working in Indiana (income $55,000)
  • 8/9/2022 to 12/31/2022: living in New Jersey, working in New York (income $45,000)
  • Total income: $100,000
  • IN income: $55,000
  • NJ income: $45,000
  • NY income: $100,000 (because, New York requires all income to reported on W2)

I filed for NY non-resident tax. After standard deduction, NY taxable income becomes $90,000. NY tax becomes $3000. Since I didn't earn all of income in NY, the final NY tax becomes 3000x(0.4 income factor) = $1200.

Problem

While filing for Part-year resident NJ, it asks for NY income:

  • How much of your income was double-taxed while being a resident of NJ?
  • How much NY taxes did you pay?

Questions

  • What's my double-taxed income? Is it $45,000 or $90,000 x 0.45 or something else? I am confused because NY considered Indiana income too.
  • How much NY taxes I paid to get correct NJ credits? Is it the total amount $1200 or a fraction of $1200?

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .