Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

Should I buy a brand new construction home in prime location or buy 20-25 yrs home in a comparable neighborhood at ~160K less, and use the money for my furture savings. I am confused as to what to do....savings vs the living in a new home. I understand the maintenance related benefits. Want to know if a new house will appreciate in value better, so after 15-20 yrs I have a better appreciation/equity in home value. Pls share your thoughts.

I am looking from 15-20 years house appreciation and equity building standpoint.

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only