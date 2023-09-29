-1

I am looking from 15-20 years house appreciation and equity building standpoint.

Should I buy a brand new construction home in prime location or buy 20-25 yrs home in a comparable neighborhood at ~160K less, and use the money for my furture savings. I am confused as to what to do....savings vs the living in a new home. I understand the maintenance related benefits. Want to know if a new house will appreciate in value better, so after 15-20 yrs I have a better appreciation/equity in home value. Pls share your thoughts.

Improve this question
New contributor
VJ Seth is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 2
    Too many variables, too personal a choice. Having more flexibility with better cash flow is a good thing in uncertain times. For me, having bought a house a year ago, I thought the new construction was decidedly inferior to the 20+ year old house I ended up buying. Your mileage may vary.
    – Jon Custer
    1 hour ago
  • Look at both, pick the house which you feel offers most.
    – keshlam
    3 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.