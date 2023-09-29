I am looking from 15-20 years house appreciation and equity building standpoint.
Should I buy a brand new construction home in prime location or buy 20-25 yrs home in a comparable neighborhood at ~160K less, and use the money for my furture savings. I am confused as to what to do....savings vs the living in a new home. I understand the maintenance related benefits. Want to know if a new house will appreciate in value better, so after 15-20 yrs I have a better appreciation/equity in home value. Pls share your thoughts.