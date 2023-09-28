Can they do this?

Yes.

They're trying to identify potential hazards/liability and have you mitigate that before problems happen for which they'd have to pay. Cracked windows and seemingly neglected yard seem to suggest that you're not maintaining the property.

Insurance companies are having a lot of losses due to the various weather events (wildfires, wind damage, floods), and in many States regulators resist their push to allow them to raise premiums to cover those losses. Harassing homeowners in this way is a way to put pressure on the politicians to allow them to charge more.

In California, for example, not only do they have these proactive inspections and cancellations, but some insurers leave the State altogether since the increasing risk of wildfires and the regulatory resistance to allow increasing premiums makes it much less profitable for them to operate in the State.