What happens if I start my online store in California( the place I live) and sell products on platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy without registering an LLC? Will I end up paying more in taxes, or is there a way to maintain or even reduce my tax liability using like business costs reduction, etc. without having a registered entity?

I am also thinking of relocating to Nevada or Texas but in the second year of my business if it went successful and made a reasonable profit for me, although still don't know if it is a good decision or not (Because I see 8/10 big companies located in CA and I don't know why they don't relocate to NV or TX?

Even like to know is either a Delaware C-Corp better or California LLC for a small online store located in CA regarding the tax liabilities?