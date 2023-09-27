I, Joseph A Griffith, entered into a contract to have a partial Fence replaced back on May 4th 2022. The fence company was called Ergeon Inc. This fence being replaced was shared between my neighbor and I. My neighbor’s names are, Claudia and Miguel Agular. I met and spoke with Claudia about the replacement needed shortly before entering into the contract. We exchanged email addresses and text messaging via cell phones. I was able to communicate with my neighbors without issue. I explained to them the cost of the fence project and how and when work would begin and when we would have to pay. They were in agreement and we were able to move along with the project. I have the email communication between us, as proof of this verbal contract we entered into. The project started and completed on time and without incident. I shared my neighbors contact information with the company “Ergeon Inc.” and they were able to provide an easy online method for the neighbors to pay their part of the bill.

I paid my part of the bill and received a statement from Ergeon Inc. showing my part Paid-in-Full... (I have a copy of this statement).

Seven months later, on December 26, 2022 a mysterious charge appeared on my Citibank credit card for approx. $1212.00! The funny thing is, that this credit card was no longer in force, as it had been canceled several weeks earlier due to fraudulent activity being found on the card. Immediately upon seeing this unauthorized new activity on the card, I contacted Citibank’s Fraud department inquiring about what I believed to be more fraudulent activity. Moreover, oddly enough, this newly unauthorized charge was now pushed over onto the new credit card, of which, I was still waiting for its delivery and I had not yet even activated! Citi Card’s fraud department said they would launch an investigation into this issue. Well several weeks it went by and nothing seemed to have been done, so I opened a billing dispute with Citi Cards billing dispute department.

A few days later, the Fraud Department reported this was not fraud, as I had a business relationships with the company that made the unauthorized charge. I explain to them that my business with that company had been completed approximately (7)seven months earlier and I had paid them up with cash and did not authorized any payments via my credit card!

I next contacted dispute department and inform them of this new information. After the dispute department did their investigation I received a letter via email stating they have resolve the issue and permanently relieve me of any further burdens regarding this issue. I was relieved and elated upon receiving this Email Communication from Citi Card’s Dispute Department. ( I can provide Proof of this email communication). Before this all happened, my credit rating was excellent approaching the 800 mark. My Credit Score has now plummeted 3 to 4 hundred points. Almost monthly, I have been in contact with Citibank explaining this issue and asking them to resolve it and they have not done anything! I even went as far as canceling my entire Credit card account with them, for their lack of proper response and their negligence!

I have filed three Credit bureau disputes on this matter providing them with all the details of this issue to no avail. My last step will be to file a lawsuit against Citi card.

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Joseph A. Griffith