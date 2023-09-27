I wonder the following: can a French plan épargne logement (PEL) be used to purchase a property located outside France?

https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F16140 does not indicate any condition on the location of the property, but thelocal.fr mentions (emphasis mine):

If you are looking to buy a home in France - or refurbish a property - then you might consider either the PEL (Plan épargne logement) or CEL (Plan épargne logement).

so I am confused on whether a PEL can be used to purchase a property located outside France.

From https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F16140 with Google Translate:

PEL opened before March 1, 2011**: The home savings loan can be used to carry out one of the following operations: Purchase of the main residence (new or old)

Construction of the main residence (purchase of land and construction work)

Extension, repair or improvement work on the main residence (raising, energy saving, facade renovation of a condominium building, etc.)

Acquisition or subscription of shares in SCPI (real estate investment companies) for residential purposes

Construction or acquisition of a second home (new)

Renovation or extension of a second home

Acquisition of a leisure or tourist residence

