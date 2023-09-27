I wonder the following: can a French plan épargne logement (PEL) be used to purchase a property located outside France?
https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F16140 does not indicate any condition on the location of the property, but thelocal.fr mentions (emphasis mine):
If you are looking to buy a home in France - or refurbish a property - then you might consider either the PEL (Plan épargne logement) or CEL (Plan épargne logement).
so I am confused on whether a PEL can be used to purchase a property located outside France.
From https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F16140 with Google Translate:
PEL opened before March 1, 2011**:
The home savings loan can be used to carry out one of the following operations:
-
Purchase of the main residence (new or old)
-
Construction of the main residence (purchase of land and construction work)
-
Extension, repair or improvement work on the main residence (raising, energy saving, facade renovation of a condominium building, etc.)
-
Acquisition or subscription of shares in SCPI (real estate investment companies) for residential purposes
-
Construction or acquisition of a second home (new)
-
Renovation or extension of a second home
-
Acquisition of a leisure or tourist residence
Original text:
PEL ouvert avant le 1er mars 2011** :
Le prêt épargne logement peut servir à réaliser l'une des opérations suivantes :
-
Achat de la résidence principale (dans le neuf ou dans l'ancien)
-
Construction de la résidence principale (achat du terrain et travaux de construction)
-
Travaux d'extension, de réparation, ou d'amélioration de la résidence principale (surélévation, économie d'énergie, ravalement de façade d'un immeuble en copropriété...)
-
Acquisition ou la souscription de parts de SCPI (Sociétés civiles de placement immobilier) à vocation d'habitation
-
Construction ou acquisition d’une résidence secondaire (dans le neuf)
-
Rénovation ou extension d’une résidence secondaire
-
Acquisition d’une résidence de loisirs ou de tourisme