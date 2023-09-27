0

I wonder the following: can a French plan épargne logement (PEL) be used to purchase a property located outside France?

https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F16140 does not indicate any condition on the location of the property, but thelocal.fr mentions (emphasis mine):

If you are looking to buy a home in France - or refurbish a property - then you might consider either the PEL (Plan épargne logement) or CEL (Plan épargne logement).

so I am confused on whether a PEL can be used to purchase a property located outside France.

From https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F16140 with Google Translate:

PEL opened before March 1, 2011**:

The home savings loan can be used to carry out one of the following operations:

  • Purchase of the main residence (new or old)

  • Construction of the main residence (purchase of land and construction work)

  • Extension, repair or improvement work on the main residence (raising, energy saving, facade renovation of a condominium building, etc.)

  • Acquisition or subscription of shares in SCPI (real estate investment companies) for residential purposes

  • Construction or acquisition of a second home (new)

  • Renovation or extension of a second home

  • Acquisition of a leisure or tourist residence

Original text:

PEL ouvert avant le 1er mars 2011** :

Le prêt épargne logement peut servir à réaliser l'une des opérations suivantes :

  • Achat de la résidence principale (dans le neuf ou dans l'ancien)

  • Construction de la résidence principale (achat du terrain et travaux de construction)

  • Travaux d'extension, de réparation, ou d'amélioration de la résidence principale (surélévation, économie d'énergie, ravalement de façade d'un immeuble en copropriété...)

  • Acquisition ou la souscription de parts de SCPI (Sociétés civiles de placement immobilier) à vocation d'habitation

  • Construction ou acquisition d’une résidence secondaire (dans le neuf)

  • Rénovation ou extension d’une résidence secondaire

  • Acquisition d’une résidence de loisirs ou de tourisme

