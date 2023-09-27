I recently got invited to participate in a program which sends people consumer products free-of-charge in exchange for a detailed, unbiased review of the products in question.

When enrolling in the program I was told that if I receive over $600 worth of goods over the course of the year I will receive a 1099-NEC form and be required to pay taxes on those goods. This has me worried that if I receive too many items that I don't have a good personal use for I'll end up losing money on this venture.

When thinking of possible ways to offset that loss, one thing I considered was selling any goods I don't plan to use myself after I finish the review. However, as I understand it the sale of any such goods would be a taxable event, leading to a situation where I'd be taxed twice on the same goods; once for receiving them and once for selling them. (E-Bay, for example, says they are required to issue a 1099-K for any goods in excess of $600 sold there.)

Is there a way to avoid being double-taxed in this way? (Note that my cost basis for the goods is $0 since I am receiving them for free.)