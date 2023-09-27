I found out this is the calculation for the Money-Weighted Returns.

From what I understand, PVO can also be seen as "Present Value of the portfolio".

If this is the case, doesn't the right-hand-side of the above equation should be multiply by .

For example, say we have only invested once (i.e all CF_i are zero for i>0), then the above formula becomes PVO=PVI=CF_0 , which is clearly wrong (because investment value changes over time). So with what I suggests, it becomes PVO=PVI=CF_0*

Does this make sense? or am I doing something wrong?