No. Anyone who asks for your username and password is very likely a scammer. Access to id.me is especially valuable as it would allow the scammer to essentially steal your whole online identity. Make sure you safeguard it and not share it with anyone.

Whatever passwords you already gave them - make sure to change them ASAP while they still haven't taken over those accounts. It may be too late. In any case, contact the fraud departments of these services to inform them that you've been hacked and to have them lock your accounts.