1

My main credit union (Credit Union A) recently upgraded their ACH software. I have a car loan with Credit Union B.

Every month for over a year, the car loan payment has debited from my savings account, which is exactly what I've requested.

Yesterday my loan payment was debited from my checking account. Prior to the payment being finalized, the pending transaction for this payment was showing in my saving account as desired.

I contacted Credit Union A who provided a screenshot that confirms the ACH request contains the savings account number. Credit Union A claims that Credit Union B is using the incorrect ACH label, they state it should be labeled a "savings payment" (it was labeled a "demand payment") and have stated they will continue to pull the funds from the account the label specifies (vs the account number). Credit Union A suggested I contact Credit Union B to make them use the proper label (Credit Union B laughed when I called them).

Is it legal for Credit Union A to debit my checking account, when I've specified I want this payment to come from my savings account?

Improve this question
5
  • 1
    Is your CU member number at A part of the account numbers? At my credit union my checking account number is <member #>1 and my savings is <member #>2. This could have added to the confusion if you only provided B with your member # and not the last digit.
    – Nosjack
    43 mins ago
  • yes, same scheme. Credit Union B has only ever been provided the full savings account number. CU A confirmed they were using the full Savings account number on the ACH request.
    – rogerdeuce
    41 mins ago
  • 1
    Have you marked it as "checking" at B? If so, A may be following that. Account numbers are pretty meaningless in credit unions, it's all membership numbers + account types. What do you mean "Credit Union B laughed"? Why would they not agree to label it correctly?
    – littleadv
    23 mins ago
  • CU B has only ever been given permission to use the savings account. This was given in writing. CU B laughed and stated the account number is what determines which account to use, not the label. They do not plan to update the way they label their payment requests.
    – rogerdeuce
    20 mins ago
  • @rogerdeuce I suggest you ask CU B again. Any time I give someone an ACH permission, I need to state whether it's a checking or a savings account. If you incorrectly told them that the account in A is checking - they should have a way to correct that. If they keep laughing ask to escalate to someone more knowledgeable.
    – littleadv
    16 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .