0

I am buying 52 week t-bills with one rollover through Treasury Direct. Being OID interest based, when I reinvest, will I be investing the full maturity t-bill value in my reinvested t-bill or will I buy the same denomination as the maturing t-bill with the earned interest going to my linked bank account?

New contributor
Kevin Spalding is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .