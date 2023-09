I am trying to buy some SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF in Interactive Brokers. Its ISIN is IE00BFY0GT14.

When I search this ISIN in Interactive Brokers, I see in the search results that I can buy it from the Euronext NL Stocks (AEB) exchange:

But when I pick the SPPW STK@AEB from the search result, it shows me that the exchange is IBIS2 now, not AEB:

That looks confusing. Is IBIS2 the same exchange as AEB? From this Interacribe Brokers answer, it looks like they are actually different.