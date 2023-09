I inherited a Roth IRA from a parent. I am a designated beneficiary but not an eligible designated beneficiary.

IRS Publication 590-B for 2022, Distributions that aren't qualified distributions, includes Roth conversion contributions made less than 5 years before the owner of a Roth IRA dies.

Is that non-qualified status locked in or can I hold those assets in an inherited Roth IRA until 5 years after the last conversion contribution then take them as qualified (tax-free) distributions?