From https://www.treasurydirect.gov/savings-bonds/i-bonds/i-bonds-interest-rates/#cerates

Composite rate formula: [Fixed rate + (2 x semiannual inflation rate) + (fixed rate x semiannual inflation rate)]

"fixed rate" is an annual rate.

"semiannual inflation rate" is a 6-month rate.

I feel like I never really understood why it's included in the calculation. In the example given it changes the rate on the bond from 4.28% to 4.29521%

Is it normal to multiple a 6-month rate by an annual rate?

