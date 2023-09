Let’s say for example I have a company that is going to be acquired for $50m and I own half it as a cofounder.

How can I avoid a large tax hit?

I know someone who received $25m from an acquisition and walked away with $6m due to taxes and I want to avoid that nightmare.

All I know so far is that there is something to do with an S-Corp in a state with low/no capital gains tax…

Any other strategies to be aware of?