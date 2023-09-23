I’m working with an event organizer where they collect payments in advance for the event. The policies for the event host state that “any refunds due to attendees must be issued within 30 days”.

There’s some “lively discussion” around whether putting money back into a third-party attendee’s accounts will satisfy the requirement to “issue a refund”. Perhaps importantly: the attendee accounts are non-withdrawable, so the attendees can’t access that money, it would just get applied to future purchases.

In my view as a somewhat neutral third party here, putting money back into an account that someone CANNOT withdraw from is not really a “refund” but more a “credit”. I haven’t been able to find this formally written down anywhere, so I figured I’d ask here and see if anyone had a reference one way or the other…