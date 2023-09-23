Essentially, the GPD (Gross Domestic Product) of a country is the sum of all spending by the country in a year, individuals, governament and companies. Say A and B are two citizens of the same country. On January A pays B 100 and gets his car. After two months, B pays A 100 and gets his car back. At the end A and B have the same cash and cars they had at the beginning, so basically nothing has changed. But these are two spending events, so this would increase the GDP by 100+100=200?
