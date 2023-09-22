I am homeless and have been for the last 8 months. Finding work has been difficult as I am physically and mentally handicapped. This girl on Facebook who was friends with somebody I know hit me up and offered me financial help, and at first everything seemed legit. That is until she told me that she needed me to spend 1400 of the $1600 she sent me on Bitcoin and invest it in an account that she would have access to. At this point I grew suspicious, even more so when she kept asking me for the login info to my bank account. After multiple attempts to get her to verify her identity, she kept refusing to send a video and began getting hostile. I have since blocked her and reported the incident to the FTC. The cheque has yet to enter my account, but the name signed on it seems to be the one that she identifies with and part of me still believes that there's a chance it is her money. My question is, will I get in trouble for accepting this money? What do I do now? I wouldn't mind taking $1600 off of a scammer, but if there's a chance that this is somebody else's money who also fell victim to this scammer, I can't ethically do that. Not to mention, it scares me to think about the potential legal consequences.