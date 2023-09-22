Description

I'd like to properly account for purchases (e.g. on Amazon).

In most cases, when I purchase an item the merchant sends me the package and only after a couple of days credits my bank account (i.e. withdraws the money from there).

To account for this, on the day I order the item I create a bill as described here, but the problem is the future crediting of my bank account isn't reflected in the process. There are just 2 accounts involved: Debit e.g. Expense:Amazon and credit of Liabilities:Accounts Payable which - of course - reflects the purchase correctly in terms of net assets and profits.

Since I know in advance from which account the merchant will withdraw the money though, it would be great to track this expense also in the bank account from which the money will get withdrawn eventually (e.g. to see if there's enough money in the account during a time period).

Question

How do I reflect a future crediting of a checking account by a bill? Or put otherwise, how can I account for the future transaction which will:

credit CheckingAccount:MerchantsWithdrawsFromHere ->

debit Liabilities:Accounts Payable

and therefore settle the bill?