Thanks in part to this site, I have a pretty good idea of what calculations the Social Security Administration will make (quarters of coverage and all that) when determining whether I'm eligible for Social Security payments. The trouble is....

I worked on and off in the US from age 18 to 28, and then moved to Canada permanently about 25 years ago. I don't have records of my tax returns from that period of work, nor any good way of remembering/recovering my income for those years.

How can I determine my eligibility for Social Security in this situation? Is there a way to query the Social Security Administration and directly get this information about my coverage record from them?