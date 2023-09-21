I was thinking that with dollar cost averaging buy, we actually can do the same thing when we sell: just sell $100 per day, just like we were buying $100 per day.

However, won't that cause a total chaos when reporting tax? It could be, the selling of this 0.7854234 shares is associated with the share bought at $163.82 for 0.3313123 shares, and then $168.23 for 0.27134758 shares... oh but wait, I already supposedly already sold those shares at a higher cost one month ago, so which ones did I sell for these 0.7854234 shares... I mean, it could almost drive a person crazy just doing 0.7854234 shares, not to mention doing 365 of them for the year. (or 250 of them for market open).

So what can be a feasible solution?