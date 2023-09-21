-1

I was thinking that with dollar cost averaging buy, we actually can do the same thing when we sell: just sell $100 per day, just like we were buying $100 per day.

However, won't that cause a total chaos when reporting tax? It could be, the selling of this 0.7854234 shares is associated with the share bought at $163.82 for 0.3313123 shares, and then $168.23 for 0.27134758 shares... oh but wait, I already supposedly already sold those shares at a higher cost one month ago, so which ones did I sell for these 0.7854234 shares... I mean, it could almost drive a person crazy just doing 0.7854234 shares, not to mention doing 365 of them for the year. (or 250 of them for market open).

So what can be a feasible solution?

  Tax questions should have a country tag indicating the jurisdiction.
    Chris W. Rea
    1 hour ago

I'm assuming US based on previous questions, but please add a country tag.

Your tax return (specifically Form 8949) could get a little busy, but it's just transferring the information from your 1099-B to your return. With more and more brokerage firms allowing fractional transactions and dollar amount trades (vs. being restricted to trading full shares), this is becoming much more common. Not a big deal at all.

Your brokerage firm is required to track your purchases and sales, and you'll also decide which shares are sold (FIFO/LIFO/Mtax/etc.). You'll receive a 1099-B after the year ends that details your sales to report on your tax return.

Say you started off with 1,000 shares of XYZ bought over the course of several years at different prices. Each purchase is its own tax lot: quantity, price per share, total cost, etc.

If you elect FIFO (first-in-first-out), your shares will be sold in order of earliest purchase to most recent purchase, and the opposite for LIFO (last-in-first-out). Min-tax aims to minimize taxes, and specific-lot allows you to choose exactly which shares to sell. Partial sales of tax lots are tracked automatically.

