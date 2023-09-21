If you restrict how much profit the bank can make from lending, you'll get less lending. And that will prevent a lot of people from getting loans at all.

If we're talking about a $500k loan, that's normally a loan for a house. The borrower is going to want to pay that back over a long period of time-- normally 30 years today. But let's say that we restricted mortgages to just 15 years since borrowers aren't paying as much interest.

Inflation over the past 15 years (Jan 2008 - Jan 2023) has been about 42%. In the 15 years before that, it was 48% so, yes, that is affected by the post-COVID inflation spike but it's still pretty normal overall. So if the bank wanted to break even with inflation, they'd need to end up with $500k * 1.42 = $710k at the end of 15 years. Plus, of course, they'd need to generate some amount of profit. And they'd need to make enough to cover everyone that ended up defaulting on their loan. Plus all the administrative costs of underwriting the loan, servicing the loan, etc. If they could only make 20% of the loaned amount, they'd be virtually guaranteeing themselves a loss to inflation. No one would make a loan in that scenario.

If you were limited to collecting 20% more than you loaned, you'd probably be willing to lend $500k to a very wealthy person who would pay the loan back in 4 years rather than 15 years. But anyone that couldn't afford $100k+ in annual loan payments would be locked out.