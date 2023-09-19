A family member recently fell for a scammy online merchant who was advertising nice-looking goods at reasonable price. They ordered about $150 US worth of merch, then shortly after the order had gone through, they saw site reviews and realised the business was shady.

They emailed to cancel the order, but the merchant ignored that email and they got a shipping notification. The order arrived today, eleven days after it was placed.

As expected, the contents were not as advertised. A couple of items were missing altogether, and most of the rest were shoddy imitations. We'd saved screenshots of the merchant's page showing how they depicted each of the items ordered, and I videoed the unboxing showing contrasts between those screenshots and what was actually delivered.

The one thing that's confusing us here is that they haven't yet debited the credit card used to place the order. Normally I'd expect a scammer to take the money as soon as they could.

It'd be nice to believe they just failed to process the bill, saving the hassle of disputing a transaction, but that seems a bit too good to be true. Is there a reason why such businesses might deliberately delay billing? Anything more we need to watch out for here?