crypto Currency Authorities should monitor every Brokers and Account Managers activities, I lost over $230,000 to unregulated Brokers who convinced me into investing my capital. After some successful trade and my profit increased I make a withdrawal request but surprisingly all my withdrawal request was declined , I contacted their customer service unit but i was not given a meaningful lh Reason why my request was declined. I tried all I could to withdraw my fund but no solution , at the end I lost all my capital without a single profit return .In search for help on how to get my money back I was directed to contact Mr Nick jover who work with crypto Currency authorities, I contacted him and explained my situation to him , he requested fors some details about the broker and concerning my investment, I forwarded all the details to him. It was all like a dream , through him I was able to get back all my money , please don’t sit back and cry when you facing difficulties in withdrawing your profit or you totally lost your funds to any Broker or Account Manager , kindly contact Mr Nick through his e maiI: nick jover4 at G maiI . Com , assure you a successful one